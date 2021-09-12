REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Linguistic violence part of broader racist attack on black dignity

By Ashley Lechman
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 01: City of Cape Town councillor Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith during an interview about the city’s plans for day zero in his office at the Civic Centre on February 01, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Smith also revealed thaty the City of Cape Town has made arrangements to collect rainwater during the upcoming winter season. (Photo by Gallo Images / Network24 / Jaco Marais)

Johannesburg – This past week, DA politician and Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, found himself deservedly in hot water after he made fun of journalist Abongile Nzelenzele’s surname.

Smith said: “I’m not even going to try that surname, dude. It’s too many vowels, too awkwardly placed.

“You need to have a short compact name, like me, Smith. It also ensures anonymity, nobody can find you in the old phone books. I will go out and look for you on social media. I’ll add myself to your followers. That will be a 4% increase in your fan base.”

When he was rightly roasted on social media, Smith’s sheepish non-defence was: “I have called and spoken with Abongile. He confirms that he took no offense at my remark, nor did he think there was any ill-intent.”

Smith didn’t get why he was being skewered.

