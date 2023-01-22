Moegoe of the week: Arthur Mafokate

Stop being a crybaby, Arthur Mafokate, and take responsibility for your actions. You are held in high-esteem as one of the most revered artists in as far as your promotion and contribution to the music industry, but after it emerged you are being probed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on allegations of defrauding the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), many have doubts about your integrity.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit and the SIU obtained a preservation order to freeze one of your properties. Once again, stop shedding crocodile tears.

Kaizer Chiefs is going to give us #ArthurMafokate memes 🤞🏾🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/iipwajernu — Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) January 21, 2023

