Moegoe of the week: Eskom

No matter how angry communities are with Eskom and loadshedding, it does not help their cause to resort to violent protest as witnessed in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Residents took to the streets to protest a prolonged power outage in the Vosman area, however, the electricity protest descended into chaos when community members set six vehicles on fire.

The torching of property is a crime and police have opened a case of public violence, and laid multiple charges of malicious damage to property against the moegoes involved.

