Moegoe of the week: Natasha Mazzone

The narcissistic comments by DA MP Natasha Mazzone during a recent interview in which she called EFF supporters “highly uneducated” must be dismissed with disdain and the harshest condemnation.

Has she forgotten that she has herself faced accusations of claiming to have legal qualifications when she only has a matric certificate?

Mazzone also accused the EFF of luring voters by promising them a meal, adding that EFF leader Julius Malema leads a luxurious lifestyle while his supporters live in abject poverty. Shame on you. We hope you are highly qualified.

