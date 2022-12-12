Moegoe of The Week: Owners of Hanks Olde

The owners of Hanks Olde Irish Pub in Cape Town have decided to close shop instead of serving black people at their establishment.

But it could also be because of unbearable pressure from all fronts, including political parties like the EFF, threatening to protest outside the pub following an alleged racist incident.

Hanks Olde Irish Pub owners refused entry to a black man, insisting he needed to be accompanied by a white person before he could be allowed inside because black people are “thieves and troublemakers”.

Blatant racism.

