Moegoe of the week: Themba Khumalo

Acting SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo steams along to push down the throats of South Africans a suspect R1-billion sponsorship deal that has suddenly sprung up out of the blue.

It entails a proposed sponsorship involving middle-of the-road Tottenham Hotspur, an English Premier League outfit.

Asked how this would benefit the country, Khumalo’s words are thin on details.

Labour unions have described the deal as “a vanity project”, arguing the money would be better spent as financial relief for tourism operators gravely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic scourge.

