Moegoe of the week: Tsakane clinic patient

By Sunday World
Moegoe

The conduct of the patient who purportedly threw urine at staff at a clinic in Tsakane Ekurhuleni must be condemned in the highest order.

In fact, the man must be arrested for abuse after an inquiry by the Gauteng health department is completed.

Video footage shared on social media shows him in action and his voice can be heard complaining about the duration he has been waiting to be assisted.


No matter how angry the man was, he had no right to resort to such a drastic measure.

