E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Exclusive

Not yet Uhuru in SA’s advertising world

By Sunday World
Clicks saw the wrath of the country and EFF after it's TRESemme racist hair advert last year. / EFF

Exactly twenty years ago just before I left my last corporate job as chief marketing officer for Nike for Africa as I exited my tenure as “the first black” Loerie’s advertising awards chairperson, I co-presented a paper of the transformation of advertising creativity at the Financial Mail AdFocus Conference.

It was a critical reflection on South African creativity’s relevance, accessibility, and distinctiveness in transforming society.

The paper was necessitated by the lack of transformation in a local industry obsessed with impressing international awards juries with creative work that was often out of touch with its domicile. Not much has changed. If anything.

Almost 30 years into the “new” South Africa transformation, and on the eve of the 62nd anniversary of Human Rights Day, it is fair to conclude that black African’s rights, especially commercial and cultural, are still being decimated.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes