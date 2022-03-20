Not yet Uhuru in SA’s advertising world

Exactly twenty years ago just before I left my last corporate job as chief marketing officer for Nike for Africa as I exited my tenure as “the first black” Loerie’s advertising awards chairperson, I co-presented a paper of the transformation of advertising creativity at the Financial Mail AdFocus Conference.

It was a critical reflection on South African creativity’s relevance, accessibility, and distinctiveness in transforming society.

The paper was necessitated by the lack of transformation in a local industry obsessed with impressing international awards juries with creative work that was often out of touch with its domicile. Not much has changed. If anything.

Almost 30 years into the “new” South Africa transformation, and on the eve of the 62nd anniversary of Human Rights Day, it is fair to conclude that black African’s rights, especially commercial and cultural, are still being decimated.

