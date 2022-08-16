OPINION: Little cents in economy of crime

I never lived in nor visited any of the homelands during apartheid. However, I worked in Mahikeng a decade ago. Even then, people in the capital city spoke fondly of life during the bantustan era.

Crime was unheard of and cities and towns worked like clockwork. Rubbish was collected, streets were maintained and life was relatively good. They said during the Lucas Mangope era, the police were feared and gender-based violence was rare.

Of course, the bantustan regimes were just puppet administrations the oppressors used to divide and rule.

Among one of Mangope’s famous quotes when his regime was about to be toppled is: “A tlile go le sotla mapantiti”, referring to the incoming democratic government led by former political prisoners.

Mangope was duly toppled alongside other bantustan leaders as South Africa became one country. The rainbow nation birthed a new constitution that heralded a Bill of Rights that protected our human rights.

To be sure, ours has always been a violent society, thanks to the jackboot approach of the apartheid regime and the dislocation of the black family as a result of the migrant labour system.

In the euphoria of the rainbow nation, the government paid no heed as crime and violence escalated. The brutal apartheid police force was transformed to a safety and security force, with the police’s hands tied in law enforcement.

Criminals enjoy rights that baffle ordinary folk such as bail, medical assistance, education, food and the right not to be beaten up.

Lately, I’ve seen people rejoice when the police execute alleged criminals. Mob justice has reared its ugly head as the police are overwhelmed.

Warnings by police honchos to trust the police instead of moering suspected criminals are falling on deaf ears. So, it seems when the democratic government came to the fore, they threw the baby out with the bath water.

While Mangope’s regime had its warts, there certainly were aspects the new government could have kept, such as crime prevention and maintenance. Now the whole country is one big crime scene.

As predicted here last Sunday, the police would not sustain the momentum to hunt illegal miners on the West Rand. No sooner had the communities smoked zama zamas out than they were back on site. A daily newspaper reported them saying they spent the money they make from the illegal activity here in South Africa.

So basically, it’s alright to commit crime as long as proceeds boost the local economy.

Cry the beloved country!

