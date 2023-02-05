Sona 2023 needs to be detailed

In recent years, President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his state of the nation address (Sona) to make new promises about service delivery and how to take the country to greater heights. Last year, the president again promised to revive the economy, fight crime and fix our ailing railway network, among others.

He raised concerns about loadshedding and its effect on the economy, adding his government would add more capacity to the grid and solve the energy crisis. He reiterated it was aware of the high unemployment rate, saying these challenges were not insurmountable.

So, when the president takes to the podium on Thursday to deliver his 2023 Sona, the country will be expecting to hear how far he has gone in tackling these challenges. Ramaphosa will do well to tell the country what his government is doing to solve the crippling energy crisis. He should give specifics and time frames.

The time for new pledges and promises is over.

