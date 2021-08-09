Tribute: Mom, we will miss your advice and teachings

Johannesburg – Where do I start without breaking down.

I’ve tried all angles but failed to beat the emotional rush.

Tears flood my eyes as I write this and Tumi has the difficult task of having to wipe them off and, at the same time, pat my back.

She assures me all will be ok.

She even says this will help me find closure. So, let us give it a go.

The first memories I have about you were that of you coming from work always bearing a gift for me.

You would always take me to nice places and restaurants, teaching me how to eat right and how to properly conduct myself in public.

We used to be an inseparable couple those days up until I remember you saying you had to go back to school to further your studies. You left me in the care of your parents and they loved me unconditionally.

I spent my childhood and teenage years without you by my side, but one thing I know is the little moments we shared were quality moments.

You always instilled in me to educate myself and to always do my best. I always strived to live up to your teachings and, today, I am glad I listened to you.

When you finally got your degree form Turfl oop, I was ecstatic, thinking you will be full-time with me, but that wasn’t the case since you still spoke of furthering your studies.

You put me into boarding schools and you left for the US. Those years were rocky between us as I was going through my teenage years on my own.

Little did I know at that time you were doing all of that for me. When you bought me a plane ticket to the US in 1997, you made my dreams come true and cancelled all that anger.

Little did I know that that ticket would change my life.

That was when I decided I would one day become a pilot. When you returned to the country, I moved to Australia to train as a pilot. This time, it was easy to separate from you, cause I knew you now had company in the form of a little brother.

In 1998, when you told me of the expectation of Kgosi, I did not even know how to feel. Our age gap was not that big and that made us become best friends.

Mom, we are going to miss your warm heart. We are going to miss your advice. Last but not least, we are going to miss your MasterChef cooking. You were the best at that. We have never been selfish in sharing you with the rest of the world, and that is evident by the overwhelming support from your friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Be rest assured that I will look after the kids like I have been.

I will not deviate from your teachings. I will continue to make you proud. Please do us a favour and rest.

We will be okay. We love you very much.

I, Tumi, Kgosi, Thati, Ora and Tshego are already missing you.

This was a tribute to the late Vharanani communications manager Seipati Maidibale Tlaka.

By Lerato Matenji.

