Charmza of the week: Smanga Mthembu

From turning trash into treasure, recycling entrepreneur Smanga Mthembu has expanded his business footprint to burying the dead.

Soweto is known as one of the biggest black residential areas in the country. However, its garbage is also overwhelming.

Mthembu came to the rescue by collecting waste starting in his neighbourhood of White City in Jabavu.

Mthembu was unemployed but today employs six people in his recycling business that not only collects recyclable materials but gives people the option to sign up to a burial scheme.

