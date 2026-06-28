Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia rallies SAPS before June 30 demonstrations

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia, delivered a firm but reassuring message to members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) during a readiness parade in Durban on Sunday, June 18, before the nationwide anti-illegal immigrant demonstrations scheduled for June 30.

Addressing officers, senior SAPS leadership and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli, Cachalia emphasised the constitutional duty of law enforcement to safeguard the rights of demonstrators and the broader public.

“The South African Police Service is not deployed to prevent lawful demonstrations. We are deployed to ensure that they take place safely, securely and in an orderly manner,” Cachalia said. “Professionalism, discipline and restraint are not optional — they are fundamental to policing in a constitutional democracy.”

Upholding Constitutional Values

Cachalia reminded officers that their authority was derived from the law and urged them to act with fairness and impartiality.

He stressed that while the SAPS must protect the right to protest, they must also act decisively against criminal conduct, including violence, intimidation and vandalism.

“The South African Police Service is not deployed to prevent lawful demonstrations. We are deployed to ensure that they take place safely, securely and in an orderly manner. We are there to protect life, safeguard property, prevent criminality and respond swiftly should any individual seek to exploit these gatherings to commit acts of violence, intimidation, vandalism or any other offence.

“Every decision you make, every instruction you issue and every action you take must be lawful, proportionate and accountable. Treat every person with dignity and respect. Exercise your powers fairly and impartially. Do not be provoked into conduct that undermines the badge you wear or the oath you have taken. Equally, do not hesitate to act decisively where the law is broken. Criminal conduct, regardless of who commits it or under what banner it is committed, must be dealt with firmly and lawfully.”

Operational Readiness

The minister highlighted the importance of planning, communication and coordination during deployments.

“As officers of the law, you must also remain alert to the fact that public gatherings can change rapidly. Good planning, clear communication, effective coordination and disciplined execution will be critical to ensuring the safety of both demonstrators and the wider public. Work closely with your commanders, remain vigilant and support one another throughout your deployment.”

A call for discipline and courage

Cachalia concluded by reminding officers that they were “ambassadors of the South African Police Service and custodians of the constitutional values we have all sworn to protect”.

He expressed confidence in their training and commitment, wishing them a safe and successful operation.

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