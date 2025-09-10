DA presses Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya to reveal R270k repayment plan

The opposition in the City of Tshwane, Democratic Alliance, has accused Mayor Nasiphi Moya of misrepresenting herself in relation to the R270, 000 she is bound to pay back to the municipality.

In 2019, Moya received R268 957.51 as part of a salary adjustment linked to benchmarking, which was given to 78 senior officials during her time as chief of staff in the executive mayor’s office.

Referring to the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), DA spokesperson on finance in Tshwane, Jacqui Uys, said it was surprising to hear that the city manager, Johann Mettler, had not yet authorised the arrangement.

Uys said Moya had indicated in a letter to them that she had authorised a monthly payment.

Mettler had told the committee that an offer had been made but is still to respond to the offer.

Repayment offer

“I have received an offer of the repayment. I am currently dealing with group finance to give me a full breakdown so that the acknowledgement of debt that would be drawn up can be precise.

“There is one outstanding issue that I would want them to give to me so that I can finalise this matter. I intend to finalise this matter. I was hoping to finalise it by tomorrow (Friday), but certainly there is nothing that is going to stop me,” said Mettler.

According to Uys, this means that Moya has misrepresented herself when she indicated in the letter that monthly repayments have been authorised.

She now demands that Moya reveal when she will make the first payment. And how much she will be paying back to the municipality every month.

“The DA has officially written to Moya to confirm the details of her payment arrangement. And we are now calling publicly on the mayor to tell the public what the amount of her monthly repayment will be, and when the first payment will be made.

Residents short-changed

“The residents of Tshwane deserve transparency. A mayor that speaks the truth and takes responsibility for the public purse,” said Uys.

In the August 27, 2025 letter addressed to former mayor and DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink, Moya slammed Brink for not taking corrective action against the overpayment matter, even during his 18-month tenure as mayor.

“From the outset, I must express that your recent interest in this matter is surprising. As you are aware, the matter dates back to July 2019 and has been known within the City administration for several years. It was, in fact, the subject of a formal directive issued in February 2021 by your predecessor, former executive mayor Randall Williams.

“Despite this, during your tenure as executive mayor from March 2023 to September 2024, no steps were taken to address the issue or implement any corrective measures. This remained the case after I raised the matter directly with you in July 2024, when I served as your deputy mayor,” said Moya in the letter.

