Kathrada Foundation demands Pule’s removal, questions diplomat over Zuma-Gupta India meeting

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has intensified pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa over his appointment of Dina Pule as minister of social development. The foundation is also demanding answers from the government over the presence of South Africa’s high commissioner to India at a meeting attended by former president Jacob Zuma and Gupta family associate Ajay Gupta.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the foundation said the two developments threatened to undermine public confidence in democratic institutions, ethical governance and the rule of law.

‘Absolute dismay’ over Pule’s appointment

The foundation said it viewed Pule’s appointment “with absolute dismay”, arguing that South Africa could not rebuild trust in government by appointing leaders whose public records had been tainted by corruption and dishonesty.

It pointed to Pule’s removal from Cabinet in 2013 and Parliament’s ethics findings against her for “persistently lying” and failing to disclose a conflict of interest involving state contracts that allegedly benefited her romantic partner. It argued that placing her in charge of a department responsible for social grants sent the wrong message about ethical leadership.

“The appointment signals that political expediency and factional trade-offs override ethical governance. It completely betrays the promise of renewal and constitutional integrity,” the foundation said.

The criticism follows Ramaphosa’s recent Cabinet reshuffle, which saw Pule return to the executive as minister of social development.

Concerns over Zuma-Gupta visit

The foundation also turned its attention to reports that Zuma recently appeared alongside Ajay Gupta during a visit to a temple in Haridwar, India.

It said South Africans should not dismiss the meeting as a private visit because the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture had concluded that Zuma advanced the Gupta family’s interests at the expense of the country and abused his presidential powers during the state capture era.

The organisation further cited the Zondo commission’s findings that identified Ajay Gupta as a central architect of state capture who exercised improper influence over government appointments and procurement through his relationship with Zuma.

Why did SA High Commissioner to India attend the meeting?

However, the foundation’s strongest concern centred on reports and images showing South Africa’s high commissioner to India, Professor Anil Sooklal, in the company of Zuma and Gupta during the visit.

It called on the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the Presidency to explain why Sooklal attended the gathering and whether any state resources were used to facilitate Zuma’s visit.

Among the questions posed by the foundation were whether the high commissioner provided state-funded protocol, security or logistical assistance to Zuma, and what efforts South Africa’s diplomatic mission was making to secure the extradition of individuals implicated in state capture rather than appearing alongside them.

Caution against normalising state capture figures

The organisation said the developments undermined the values championed by Ahmed Kathrada, including honesty, equality and accountable government.

It warned against what it described as the normalisation of state capture figures in both government and diplomatic circles.

Quoting the Zondo commission’s conclusions, the foundation said preventing another era of state capture required strong ethical leadership and political accountability. It argued that Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Pule failed to meet that standard.

The foundation called on the president to explain how appointing a person with what it described as a documented history of dishonesty was consistent with his government’s commitment to clean governance.

It urged civil society, political leaders and the public to reject what it termed the abuse of executive authority for political convenience, demand the immediate revocation of Pule’s appointment and hold the executive accountable for its decisions.

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