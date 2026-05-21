Fikile Mbalula sidelines Hope Papo in ANC Gauteng power reset

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has issued a letter blowing winds of change to the party’s provincial leader in Gauteng, replacing Hope Papo with immediate effect.

Papo had been serving as coordinator of the Gauteng provincial task team, a position equivalent to secretary in the party’s provincial structure.

The change comes amid disputes and tensions linked to ANC regional conferences in Gauteng.

In Gauteng, disputes emerged during regional conferences in Johannesburg, Emfuleni and the West Rand.

ANC sources said the leadership change followed concerns within the party about the management of conferences and internal organisational processes.

Leadership chaos

One ANC insider in Gauteng said disagreements had emerged between Mbalula and Papo over the handling of regional conferences and branch general meetings.

“As you have seen in some regions, there were disputes and complaints from members regarding conference processes and BGMs. The PTT came under criticism over how those processes were managed,” the source said.

Another source said discussions about changes to the Gauteng leadership structure had been taking place for several weeks as the ANC prepared for the upcoming local government elections.

A source said party leaders believed changes were needed to stabilise structures and improve internal coordination.

PTT reconfiguration

In a letter sent to Papo on Tuesday, Mbalula said the ANC national executive committee had directed that the provincial task team be disbanded and reconfigured.

“The new provincial task team is composed as set out in the schedule of this letter: five officials and 40 additional members of the movement, of whom 22 are women and 23 are men. The orderly handover of the affairs of the province to the new provincial task team shall be completed within 14 days of the date of this letter,” Mbalula said.

A similar letter was also sent to Ngcukayitobi, however, this created drama within the party structures in the Eastern Cape, as internal fights got activated where the composition of the PTT was allegedly questioned.

This resulted in the letter to Ngcukayitobi being flagged as fake.

In Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi has been appointed convener of the new provincial task team, while Sochayile Khanyile replaces Papo as coordinator. Mandla Nkomfe will serve as deputy convener, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as deputy coordinator and Tasneem Motara as fundraiser.

ANC’s media liaison, Mothusi Shupinyane-Ndaba, said that Mbalula had not communicated with him regarding both letters and that he was unable to comment in that regard.

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