Accused denies being in crime scene neighbourhood when Senzo Meyiwa was killed

The first accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzi Sibiya, took the witness stand for the third day at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday, where he denied any involvement in the killing of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

Led by his lawyer, Advocate Charles Mnisi, Sibiya insisted that he was not at the Basotho hostel in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014, the night Meyiwa was shot dead.

He said this in court after the long adjournment, as he got emotional earlier.

“So, you’re saying you were not in the Basotho hostel on October 26, 2014. And you were not with your co-accused?” Mnisi asked.

“Yes,” Sibiya replied.

State witness testimony

Mnisi referred to a testimony by state witness Constable Sizwe Zungu. The witness told the court that Sibiya was at the hostel on the night of the murder and celebrated Meyiwa’s death.

“Zungu said you were at the hostel and at some point you went out with your co-accused and came back later. Upon your return, you started to celebrate on top of a table and declared that Senzo has been killed. Did you hear him saying that in court?” Mnisi asked.

“I heard him saying that,” Sibiya responded.

“I repeat, on that day I was not at the Basotho hostel in Vosloorus. There was no point where I left and came back, got on top of a table, celebrating that Senzo was no more.”

The defence also questioned Sibiya about allegations by Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the lead investigator. He claimed that Sibiya was part of a group allegedly recruited by accused number five at the request of singer Kelly Khumalo to kill Meyiwa.

“I heard Gininda’s testimony. When Gininda came with his investigation team to me, I told them I knew nothing about the killing of Meyiwa. I still maintain before this court that I don’t know anything about Meyiwa’s murder. And it didn’t happen the way Gininda says it happened.”

Planning of Meyiwa’s murder

Asked if he was ever contacted by accused number five to take part in the planning of the killing, Sibiya said he knows nothing about the planning of Senzo’s murder.

He further denied ever meeting with his co-accused to plot the murder.

Responding to another claim by Constable Zungu that Sibiya had been called to intervene when Zungu was being followed by unknown people in 2018 or 2019, Sibiya said there was no such call.

“There’s no one who called me to say Zungu was being followed, not even himself. No one made a call to me about that.”

Before the defence wrapped the testimony, Sibiya told the court that police had forced him to make statements. He was made to sign documents against his will.

“Since May 30, 2020, all that happened until June 5, 2020, was not my wish or will,” he said.

Made to sign documents against his will

“It was the police who were instructing me. Where they instructed me to point out, sign, and everything. I was forced by them to do what they wanted at their own will and time. When they assaulted me, they kept telling me about the Buthelezi brothers. However, when I arrived at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, I met people I didn’t know.”

Before the state could begin cross-examining him, Sibiya asked the court for a short break, saying he was feeling tired.

Presiding judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng adjourned for Thursday.

