ACDP raises issues of legality after 153 Gazans allowed into South Africa

Concerns have been raised by the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) regarding the circumstances and legality of the recent arrival of 153 Palestinians from Gaza at O.R. Tambo International Airport.

This incident occurred after the Department of Home Affairs and the Border Management Authority initially denied the group entry because of incomplete documentation and concerns regarding compliance with immigration law.

The ACDP said in a statement that the Palestinians were only allowed into the country after an intervention from Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and Zane Dangor, the department’s director-general.

The party expressed concern that government officials allegedly overrode established procedures.

“The situation is troubling and reflects inconsistent priorities within government,” the ACDP said in the statement.

“The ministers were quick to intervene in matters involving Palestine while failing to show the same urgency toward crime and service-delivery issues in South African communities.”

While acknowledging the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the ACDP highlighted that the conflict stemmed from the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Gift of the Givers criticised

“The arrival of the 153 Gazans raised significant questions, particularly regarding documentation, prior approval, and the decision to bring them to South Africa rather than neighbouring countries more geographically and culturally aligned to Gaza, which is an issue,” the party said.

The ACDP criticised Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman for attributing the documentation problems to Israeli procedures.

“Israel’s use of electronic travel slips since 2013 meant this explanation was insufficient. Who funded the chartered flight? Are there any preferential influences that have been used to pressure authorities?

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that the passengers could not have been turned away and announced an investigation into what he described as the mysterious nature of the aircraft’s arrival,” the ACDP said.

The party, however, raised concerns about whether the passengers were properly vetted and whether any national security risks existed.

“South Africa faces significant domestic challenges, including poverty, crime, and an overstretched public service sector; government attention and resources should prioritise citizens. Charity should begin at home.”

