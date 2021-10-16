ActionSA appalled by EMPD decision to deploy graduates in March 2022

Johannesburg – ActionSA says it is appalled by reports that more than 1000 new Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) recruits, are not to be deployed till March 2022.

This comes after the recruits alleged that the city has failed to adequately budget for the payment of salaries for new officers.

ActionSA further explained that for many of the recruits, the delay in their appointments has plunged them into a financial crisis.

The party has also raised its concerns that the delay in the deployment of the graduates means less protection for communities.

“The City’s electricity infrastructure is vulnerable to vandalism, hijacking has increased in the city, notably in the Tsakane, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, and Vosloorus areas, yet the city fails to release these recruits into the community as matter of urgency. It’s absurd,” said ActionSA Mayoral Candidate, Thlogi Moseki.

“In government, we would increase visible policing, particularly in poor communities, so that all residents finally feel, and be, safe” ActionSA concluded.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu