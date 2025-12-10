ActionSA appeals IPID secrecy over Phala Phala report

ActionSA has lodged a formal appeal after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) refused to unseal its report on the conduct of the Presidential Protection Unit during the Phala Phala investigation.

According to chairperson, Michael Beaumont, the report cannot legally be treated as a state secret. And it should be released to the public.

“ActionSA has lodged a formal appeal against IPID’s refusal to unseal their investigation report investigating the conduct of the Presidential Protection Unit members in relation to their involvement in the Phala Phala investigation,” said Beaumont.

Secrecy goes against constitution

Beaumont said IPID’s decision to classify the report as “Top Secret” goes against cabinet policy and the Constitution, which only allow such a classification in situations that could cause war or diplomatic conflict.

He said the party has already sought legal advice about challenging the classification rules. But it was told it must first complete the appeal process.

In April 2025, he said, ActionSA submitted a formal request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act. This was to have the IPID release the report. But the process was delayed after IPID said its email system was down.

They later submitted a parliamentary question to the Minister of Police to confirm whether the system failure had genuinely stopped IPID from doing its duties.

“ActionSA submitted a formal PAIA request in April of 2025 to unseal IPID’s Phala Phala report. This then resulted in delays chalked up to IPID’s e-mail system being down,” said Beaumont.

Whitewashed Public Protector report

Beaumont insisted that the public still does not know the full truth about Phala Phala. This is despite the Reserve Bank clearing the president of exchange control violations. And also after what he called a whitewashed report by Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

He said ActionSA will not allow the matter to be pushed aside, especially by parties in the Government of National Unity.

Beaumont highlighted the IPID report as the last opportunity to uncover whether members of the Presidential Protection Unit interfered with the investigation into the burglary at the President’s farm. He said this involvement was against police policy and was hidden in order to protect Ramaphosa.

“Transparency is not optional. It can never be subjected to political compromise. And it is needed now more than ever. With a colossal GNU constituting 70% of the South African Parliament.

“South Africans deserve answers on Phala Phala. And ActionSA’s application is one step towards ensuring those answers are delivered.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content