ActionSA guns for businesses run by illegal foreigners in Pretoria

ActionSA is calling for urgent state intervention against businesses owned by illegal foreigners that are mushrooming in Temba in Hammanskraal.

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader, said they have written to the Department of Home Affairs, National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The party wants the departments to conduct raids and investigations into the compliance status of each business that is being developed within a residential area.

This follows an oversight visit after complaints that alleged illegal foreigners were taking over the area and converting it into a business hub.

Upon the visit, Sunday World also learnt that at least 23 homes within the two blocks visited had been transformed into commercial properties.

These have been converted to spaza shops, restaurants, and wholesalers, among other things.

Rent-to-hijack property

Community member Amohelang Mpshe accused some of the illegal foreigners of hijacking properties. Mphshe it has become a norm that illegal foreigners would rent out houses or backrooms then suddenly takeover the property.

He said illegal foreigners would build a structure within the rented yard and eventually claim the house as theirs.

“It is a harsh reality that we are facing in Hammanskraal that illegal foreigners are taking over. By the looks of things, this whole takeover looks pre-planned because they are attacking the same area, which now looks like they are using the same area to preserve their culture and norms within ours,” said Mpshe.

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader, said they will also pursue the matter with the City of Tshwane. They want the city to investigate the flouting of municipal trading and zoning by-laws concerning the already identified homes.

He said there were residential by-laws to be respected. However, it was disheartening that it was illegal foreigners who were boldly disregarding these by-laws.

Lawlessness shouldn’t prevail

“ActionSA believes that in any self-respecting country where the rule of law is obligatory and not merely suggestive, as some might believe, lawlessness should never be allowed to prevail to the extent we are witnessing in South Africa.

“It cannot be that South Africa is blackmailed into being the exception, where the proliferation of drugs, counterfeit goods, and the hijacking of buildings are met with leniency instead of decisive crackdown,” said Mashaba.

Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane deputy mayor, said they also needed to understand why the people of Temba were also renting out their properties to illegal foreign nationals.

She said some of these homes housed more than 30 illegal foreigners. This happened while the title deed holders opted to stay in shacks.

“I think for now we have observed which by-laws are being breached here, from the city’s point of view. We are going to submit a motion to council so that the Speaker can accept that as an urgent motion that is going to serve on the 28th and 29th of August,” said Moya.

