ActionSA picks Nasiphi Moya as mayoral candidate in Tshwane

The preferred candidate of the ActionSA for the executive mayor post in the City of Tshwane is Nasiphi Moya, according to party leader Herman Mashaba.

This comes after the ANC submitted a motion of no confidence that resulted in the recent removal of Cilliers Brink.

There were 120 votes in favour of the removal and 87 against the motion of no confidence, with one voter abstaining.

As a result, the City of Tshwane does not currently have an executive mayor.

ActionSA made the announcement following a confirmation from its senate, which chose to break away from the city’s multiparty coalition in order to form a coalition with the ANC.

The parties are in a similar coalition agreement in the City of Johannesburg, where ANC candidate Dada Morero holds a mayoral position.

Concerns that the DA has been delaying to provide services to black communities led the ANC and ActionSA to form a pact to dethrone Brink.

Best candidate will be chosen

Mashaba emphasised that a change in leadership was necessary in order to better meet the needs of all the residents.

He claimed to be aware of discussions he had with the ANC regarding Tshwane governance, but he later realised that ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont may have also nominated Moya as an ActionSA candidate for the open executive mayor post in the municipality.

However, Mashaba stated that he could not reveal any more information on the negotiations, highlighting that discussing such sensitive issues with the public before any solid conclusion would be a “foolish” move.

According to him, ActionSA is also willing to take into account ANC candidate suggestions if they are thought to be a better option than Moyo.

“Negotiations are underway. As already communicated, ActionSA recommended Dr Nasiphi Moya, but the ANC has the right to also put forward a candidate of their choice,” he said.

“Eventually, the best candidate will be chosen. We can confirm that we will meet the legal requirement for the election of the new mayor.”

