ActionSA plans to fix broken municipalities, backs KZN police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

ActionSA has unveiled an ambitious plan to place service delivery at the centre of the party’s campaign for the 2026 local government elections.

The party’s Senate three-day strategic planning meeting adopted this resolution, acknowledging that service delivery has emerged as the paramount concern for South Africans.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA’s national chairperson, explained that the plan is to introduce a community-driven candidate selection process, target key municipalities where governance cannot proceed without its support, and expand the big umbrella programme to absorb local parties and independents.

“ActionSA has resolved to position the party with a strong focus on delivering frontline basic services to all residents in municipalities,” said Beaumont.

“This resolution reflects the reality that no other political parties are adequately responding to the increasingly desperate call from all South Africans for reliable basic services above any other form of politics.”

Election monitoring systems

He said ActionSA also aims to professionalise ground campaigns and build robust election monitoring systems to counter concerns about the Independent Electoral Commission’s ability to protect electoral integrity.

The Senate also concluded that the party should recognise youth unemployment and the reasons why young people lack interest in politics, saying that they should be engaged.

“The Senate engaged at length with its own polling as well as that of other organisations, which has demonstrated a recovery for the party following the disappointing 2024 election result.

“It is evident that South Africans are responding to ActionSA’s role as an unofficial opposition, the work ethic of the party and national issues since the election, and the powerful example being set by ActionSA’s Tshwane mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, in the City of Tshwane,” said Beaumont.

Beaumont also discussed the accusations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, and his inquiry into Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Police.

He said that the party opposes Mkhwanazi’s victimisation for having investigated corruption in South Africa and high-ranking political figures.

