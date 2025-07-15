ActionSA quizzes Premier Mandla Ndlovu’s motives after axing two MECs

ActionSA in Mpumalanga has raised eyebrows over Premier Mandla Ndlovu’s recent cabinet reshuffle, questioning whether the move was genuinely about strengthening service delivery or driven by other political considerations.

On Monday, Ndlovu announced changes to his cabinet. The affected departments include education, economic development, agriculture, and social development.

Cabinet reshuffle

Cathy Dlamini was removed as MEC for education. She was replaced by Lindi Lettie Masina. Makhosazana Masilela was removed from economic development, environment and tourism. Jester Sidell took over the portfolio.

Khethiwe Moeketsi was moved from social development to agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs. Nompumelelo Hlophe was shifted from agriculture to social development.

This did not sit well with ActionSA provincial chairperson and member of the Mpumalanga legislature, Thoko Mashiane.

She said while reshuffles fall within the premier’s prerogative, the latest changes triggered concerns about fairness, consistency, and representativity.

“ActionSA notes the cabinet reshuffle announced by Premier Mandla Ndlovu, which falls within his prerogative as the head of the provincial executive,” said Mashiane.

“We recognise that such changes are often intended to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery. However, the latest reshuffle raises concerns about representativity and consistency in applying accountability standards across the executive.”

Impacted MECs have been women

The reshuffle was announced on Monday morning.

Both Dlamini, a woman, and Masilela, a man, were replaced by women. However, ActionSA says the pattern of removals demands closer scrutiny.

“All the MECs impacted have been women,” the party noted.

“While ActionSA does not approach governance through the lens of identity politics, we are committed to principles of broad representativity, competence, and fairness.”

The party added that cabinet appointments should reflect objective performance indicators. They should not be influenced by political expediency or factional alignments.

“We believe that cabinet reshuffles must be informed by objective performance criteria and a clear strategy to strengthen critical portfolios with capable and skilled leaders, regardless of demographic identity,” said Mashiane.

Education MEC welcomed

Although ActionSA welcomed the appointment of former legislature speaker Lindi Lettie Masina as the new Education MEC, the party expressed concern about the lack of clarity on why Dlamini and Masilela were removed.

She said the reshuffle raises questions about the underlying rationale behind the reshuffle. Also whether these changes are aligned with the province’s pressing service delivery challenges.

Mpumalanga continues to face deep-rooted issues. These include education, economic growth, environmental degradation, and rising youth unemployment.

ActionSA argued that such a context demands leaders with proven performance records and the ability to restore public confidence.

“At a time when Mpumalanga faces deep systemic issues… we must ensure that key portfolios are led by individuals with a proven track record of delivery, strategic foresight, and the ability to restore public trust in provincial institutions.”

The party has called on Ndlovu to publicly clarify the criteria used to determine who stays and who goes.

Demands criteria used

“ActionSA therefore calls on Premier Ndlovu to clarify the criteria used in making these changes. And to assure the public that cabinet decisions are guided by performance, accountability, and the need to build a capable state. Not arbitrary or politically expedient motives.”

Mashiane reaffirmed her party’s demand for a provincial executive that reflects key requirements. These include the “diversity, dynamism, and skills” of the people of Mpumalanga.

The EFF in Mpumalanga welcomed Dlamini’s removal. It linked it to a laptop procurement scandal involving R2-million for just 22 devices.

“This removal comes after the EFF discovered serious allegations of corruption,” said provincial leader Collen Sedibe.

“The EFF remains committed to rooting out corruption and holding public officials accountable at all levels. Also ensuring that government serves the people, not personal interests to enrich officials. We will continue to fight for clean governance without fear of victimisation by state agencies.”

The party called Masina to speed up the delivery of school desks.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content.