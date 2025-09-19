ActionSA raises alarm over R128m Mpumalanga road project delays

ActionSA in Mpumalanga has warned that the R128-million road upgrade between Belfast and Justicia is unlikely to be completed by its January 2026 revised deadline.

Thoko Mashiane, ActionSA MPL, said an oversight visit by the Portfolio Committee on Public Works earlier this week revealed serious challenges with the 13.6km D4382 project.

The road was originally expected to be finished by November. But the completion date has since been moved to January 23.

Work on the project stalled

“Disturbingly, even during the oversight visit, no work was taking place due to repeated work stoppages linked to the non-payment of contractors. This is unacceptable and points to a lack of financial discipline and accountability within the department,” said Mashiane.

Mashiane explained that the project started on an R114-million budget. It has already had R14-million added, bringing the total cost to R128-million.

The department has also recorded 14% in variation orders. She said Treasury rules state that once this reaches 20%, the project must be re-tendered. And she claimed that this would create more delays.

“The rainy season is fast approaching. And the current box cut on the road risks turning into a mud pool, leaving the community in an even worse state than before. Without proper roads, the local economy cannot grow. And ordinary residents are left to suffer the consequences of stalled development.

Danger to communities

“Already, households living along the project site are forced to endure dangerous [dug up holes] outside their gates. This is posing risks to their safety and mobility,” said Mashiane.

Mashiane said she does not agree with the department’s explanation that disputes over rates with labourers are partly to blame. She emphasised that the scope of work and rates should be clear once a tender is awarded.

She added that a social facilitator was urgently needed. This will improve communication between contractors, the department and the community. And will help avoid constant disruptions.

“The non-payment of contractors by the department is simply indefensible. A project of this magnitude, once started, cannot afford to be abandoned midway. The community deserves better than half-dug roads, empty promises, and wasted millions,” said Mashiane.

“Failure to complete this road project will not only deepen the suffering of the affected community. It will also serve as another indictment of the department’s inability to deliver on its mandate,” she added.

