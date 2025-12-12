ActionSA raises objection to Andrea Johnson’s candidacy for NPA top post

ActionSA has intensified concerns over the race to appoint South Africa’s next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), announcing its objection to the candidacy of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) boss Andrea Johnson.

This follows earlier objections to another shortlisted candidate, Advocate Menzi Simelane.

ActionSA Parliamentary Leader Athol Trollip said the party does not believe Johnson meets the standard required to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) at a time when the institution is under immense pressure to rebuild public trust.

Trollip said South Africa needs an unimpeachable steward who can restore confidence in the justice system after years of instability and declining performance.

Past conduct red flags

He argued that Johnson’s past conduct continues to raise red flags.

“Adv. Johnson’s poor performance before the Ad Hoc Committee, coupled with comments she made in a meeting effectively advising prosecutors to ‘fake it until you make it’ when handling serious cases, raises serious concerns about her suitability for this critical role,” said Trollip.

Johnson had appeared before the committee facing allegations that she illegally arrested crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and his colleagues.

Johnson also told the committee that Khumalo’s arrest was an effort to disrupt investigations into criminal activity in Gauteng.

According to Johnson, there are four other cases under investigation in relation to crime intelligence. But due to the matters under investigation, she could not reveal the names of those involved.

Trollip said these issues were made worse by her interview, which he said left growing questions about whether Johnson can meet the demands required to turn around the NPA.

He added that her responses are vague and lack confidence that she is the rightful candidate to lead the NPA.

Public submissions objections

He noted the public feedback received as part of the selection process. Most submissions objected to Johnson’s candidacy, he said.

Trollip said this reflected a wide gap in public confidence in her. It also served as a clear warning that appointing her would not help reverse the NPA’s declining performance.

He said the position of NDPP has never been more critical. And he insisted that “no candidate facing serious questions over their integrity can be considered fit for the position. Particularly when what is required is someone beyond reproach.”

The selection process continues as pressure mounts for President Cyril Ramaphosa. He is expected to choose a candidate who can stabilise the NPA and strengthen the country’s fight against corruption.

