ActionSA slams advocacy group leader Craig’s citizenship bid

ActionSA parliamentary chief whip, Lerato Ngobeni, has threatened legal action should the leader of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group, Phil Craig, be granted South African citizenship.

Craig, who is purportedly a dual citizen of South Africa and Britain, has been advocating for the division of the nation into two regions.

Ngobeni called on Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schrieber, to reject Craig’s citizenship application.

Does not meet legal requirements to become SA citizen

In a letter dated March 27, Ngobeni argues against him being granted citizenship. She says that Craig does not meet the legal requirements to become a South African citizen.

“ActionSA is of the view that any individual who advocates for the secession of the Western Cape and actively undermines the unity of the Republic of South Africa (“the Republic”) is not an individual of good character as is required by the [SA Citizenship] Act.

“Moreover, if he advocates for the secession of the Western Cape, he clearly does not wish to reside in the Republic,” said Ngobeni.

She cited Section 5 of the South African Citizenship Act, 1995, which gives Schreiber discretion to grant or deny citizenship.

Ngobeni claims that Craig does not meet two key criteria to being granted citizenship. The main one is being a person of good character and intending to reside in South Africa.

Not displaying allegiance to SA unity

She further argues that Craig’s mission suggests he does not wish to remain in South Africa.

“ActionSA believes that any individual who sows such disunity amongst South Africans and who clearly wishes for the Western Cape not be part of the Republic should certainly not be given the privilege of being given South African citizenship as he clearly wishes not to be part of a unified South Africa,” said Ngobeni.

Ngobeni warns that if the Shreiber grants Craig’s application, ActionSA will “consider its legal options in this regard”.

Sunday World previously reported that ATM leader Vuyo Zungula asked if Schreiber would initiate a review of Craig’s dual citizenship.

Home Affairs minister pours cold water to demand

He highlighted that Craig leads a political party that he felt threatened the territorial integrity of the republic.

In response, Schreiber said South Africa does not persecute people on the basis of the political views they hold.

Zama Ntshona, ATM spokesperson, said they were concerned over what the party perceived as an inadequate response from the department. This regarding Craig’s citizenship status.

