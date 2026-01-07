ActionSA unhappy Cyril Ramaphosa ‘unilaterally’ hired Andy Mothibi as NDPP

ActionSA has called on incoming prosecutions boss Advocate Andy Mothibi to clean up the mess that had been infiltrating the National Prosecuting Authority.

The party said this after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Mothibi’s appointment as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, replacing the outgoing Shamila Batohi.

ActionSA’s MP and caucus leader Athol Trollip said Mothibi’s tenure should represent a departure from the failures and incompetence that have characterised the NPA.

Inadequate framework for appointments

“Considering the uninspiring pool of shortlisted candidates, none of whom were recommended, ActionSA believes this presents an opportunity to seriously reflect on the inadequate framework through which the heads of our prosecuting authority are appointed. A framework that has burdened the NPA with leaders who were simply unfit for office,” said Trollip.

He said that while Ramaphosa had acted within his constitutional authority in appointing Mothibi, ActionSA is concerned that South Africans wanted a new broom to sweep clean. But they were instead presented with a figure drawn from the existing establishment.

“In the context of coalition governance, such a critical appointment made unilaterally by the president, underscores the urgent need for reform. Decisions of this national importance must be subject to broader consultation and stronger scrutiny.

Only two years in office before retiring

“Furthermore, while ActionSA expects that Adv Mothibi’s record at the SIU will translate into reversing the shocking decline of the NPA, a further concern is that he would effectively serve as a caretaker NDPP for only two years before being required to retire. This raises a legitimate question as to whether such a short tenure will be sufficient to meaningfully address the deep-seated dysfunction within the NPA,” said Trollip.

ActionSA said that from escalating violent crime to rampant corruption, Mothibi is assuming the leadership of the NPA at a time when there can be zero compromise in throwing the book at criminals.

“ActionSA believes that the role of the NDPP has never been more critical. And it will ensure that, to avoid at all costs a repeat of the disastrous leadership of the NPA, Adv Mothibi is held to account at every turn,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content