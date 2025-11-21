ActionSA wants neo-Nazi expelled from Australia blocked from entering SA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has warned that South Africa cannot allow any more “racists”, as neo-Nazi supporter Matthew Gruter is being deported from Australia back to South Africa.

The South African-born Gruter participated in a neo-Nazi rally held in regional New South Wales on November 8. Those who attended the rally were chanting Hitler Youth slogans.

Mashaba said the government of national unity and the Department of Home Affairs should ensure that they do not allow Gruter back into the country.

He highlighted that South Africa was still fighting for a better democracy and reconciliation and does not need “agents” that will work against the cause.

“Our country is currently experiencing a dangerous re-emergence of right-wing extremism, and it becomes South Africa’s responsibility to ensure that we don’t have such characters within our minds,” said Mashaba.

He told Sunday World that the country is still battling with AfriForum and Solidarity as right-wing extremists and cannot allow any more people who share a similar mindset to enter the country.

When asked if there has been communication with Australian authorities regarding Gruter’s deportation, both the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and Home Affairs dodged media enquiries.

Home Affairs spokesperson David Hlabane asserted that Dirco must comment, while Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri insisted that Home Affairs should handle the issue.

National plan against racism

Giridharan Sivaraman, Australia’s race discrimination commissioner, has opposed that rally, saying it reiterates an urgent call to combat racism.

Sirvaraman said to deal with these threats, Australia needed a national plan against racism to tackle the roots of white supremacy and all types of racism.

He believes this would be the strongest way to fight racism and the harm it causes.

He said with real anti-racism efforts, equality, dignity, and respect could one day be guaranteed for everyone in Australia, no matter their race, culture, or religion.

“This is what happens when we refuse to properly name and confront the extent of racism that is ingrained across our society,” Sirvaraman said.

“These rallies are a horrific manifestation of what happens when racism is normalised—to the extent that neo-Nazis are emboldened to be on the streets as a threatening force.

“I have repeatedly stated that race and power are interconnected. If you are white in Australia, you have power and privilege to know that institutions and systems were built by people like you, for people like you.

“Far-right groups, as we are seeing both in Australia and globally, respond to any challenge with vile hate and acts of violence.

“White supremacy is a threat that must be taken seriously. We should never forget that the worst mass murder in recent history committed by an Australian was by a white supremacist in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

“Politicians need to be careful that their language does not denigrate one community over another or embolden neo-Nazis to openly march on our streets.

“The Australian media also needs to be cautious about the ideologies it chooses to promote.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content