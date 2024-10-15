ActionSA’s tool to track performance of ‘social media government’

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont has launched the Government of National Unity (GNU) Performance Tracker to highlight national priorities and key performance indicators that the government has failed to announce.

Monday marked 100 days of the seventh administration led by the GNU, a coalition partnership of 10 political parties mainly led by the ANC and DA.

Beaumont stated that this tracker will serve as a reference point for factual reports on the government’s performance, creating a baseline to assess the country’s current situation and its projected future.

Aim to ensure GNU achieves priorities

The performance tracker aims to ensure that all priorities, including employment, are met.

Beaumont promised that it will record both positive and negative statistics, covering areas such as the consumer price index, energy use, households relying on bucket toilets, and various economic metrics, amongst others.

Beaumont emphasised the need for this tracker to expose the failures of what he called an “Instagram government”.

He pointed out that this government has united parties that had claimed to be fighting corruption, yet they continue to sit alongside corrupt officials in cabinet meetings.

He said it was concerning to have a justice minister implicated in the VBS saga and who overseeing a National Prosecuting Authority which has declined to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala scandal.

Beaumont believes that this was the most critical time calling for the need for a strong opposition.

“What we are growing increasingly worried about [the GNU], which led us to a point where we believe that the tracker of government performance is necessary, that it looks like there is an Instagram government that has emerged in South Africa.

“A government that tends to make announcements and tweets, more than it does on policy and legislature performance,” said Beaumont.

He highlighted that while the government claims to be waging war against construction mafias, there have been no announcements regarding arrests or investigations.

He also mentioned the unstable borders, which are costing the country R200 billion a year in deportation expenses.

