Ad Hoc committee maps out road ahead for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi inquiry

Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee probing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is set to begin hearing evidence on Tuesday.

Advocate Norman Arendse SC, who has been appointed as evidence leader, outlined the order of proceedings during a meeting with committee members on Friday.

According to Arendse, the hearings will start at 9am on Tuesday with Mkhwanazi as the first witness. The first day will see evidence leaders examining him, and closing time is not set.

Mkhwanazi will be first witness

On Wednesday, committee members will get their turn to question Mkhwanazi. Depending on the issues raised, Arendse and his team may re-examine him.

The schedule will then continue with National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on Thursday and Friday. This will be followed by deputy Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya the following week.

The list will then be followed by ministers and deputy ministers, including former Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Also Police Minister placed on leave of absence Senzo Mchunu and Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. Two deputy ministers Shela Boshielo and Charlie Mathale will also be on the list.

“You have indicated, chair and honourable members, that once the evidence of General Mkhwanazi has been led, you will decide on any other witnesses. Of course that is up to the Committee to decide. And if our advice or guidance is required or sought, then we will do that,” said Arendse.

He explained to the committee that two of his colleagues were still finalising witness statements.

He confirmed that Mkhwanazi’s statement is already available on SharePoint, saying delay was due to the difficulty in finalising the matter. Arendse said some delays were due to witnesses not being able to provide documents on time.

Not a commission of inquiry

“General Mkhwanazi has had a near final draft with him since yesterday lunchtime. But there have been further interventions, including early this morning,” said Arendse.

He said the statement presented by Mkhwanazi is not the same as the one presented at the Madlanga commission. The commission is also hearing evidence on criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system. This follows the damning allegations made by Mkhwanazi on July 6.

“In fact, it referenced the Madlanga commission statement. And it is an annexure to general Mkhwanazi’s statement. So, to that extent, it is incorporated by reference. In fact, we’ve tried to avoid repetition. There are a number of material differences; there is some new matter, not evidence yet. Because he has not been called yet, but new matter that’s also been referred to in the statements.

“That is why we have asked that the statement be kept under embargo. And that honourable members not disclose it to any third parties or to the media. Until such time that the statement is released,” said Arendse.

He said the team was also meeting with national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola later on Friday. They plan to go through his statement, which is expected to be ready by Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

He also told the committee members that once they receive the statements, they will remain confidential until evidence is led.

