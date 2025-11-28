Ad Hoc Committee sittings to resume in 2026

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ended its work for the year after several weeks of dramatic testimony, clashing versions of events and explosive evidence.

The committee has also heard new claims that have raised more concerns about corruption, political interference and criminal infiltration within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The committee is probing Mkhwanazi’s damning allegations on the unlawful shutdown of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), irregularities around a R360-million Medicare24 Tshwane District contract, and the extent of relationships between senior police officials and alleged organised crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and information peddler Brown Mogotsi.

Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane announced shortly after Matlala’s testimony that this was the last hearing of the year, as the committee was initially expected to conclude it’s proceedings on Friday.

“The proceedings of this week here at Kgosi Mampuru [Correctional Centre] were probably the last for this year. I have received a letter from the office of the Speaker. I think the chief whip informed me that they have discussed amongst themselves as political parties and have agreed to grant the committee the last extension.

“We will go back to our committee meeting and discuss how we are going to conclude the work of the committee within the period that has been extended by the National Assembly today,” said Lekganyane.

Matlala’s bite at the cherry

The year’s testimony closed with attempted murder-accused Matlala, who told the committee that abducted farmer Jerry Boshoga was drug dealing when he went missing in Centurion. He said Boshoga was going to get 20-litre drums with material to manufacture drugs.

He further claimed that although he is suspected in Boshoga’s disappearance, he had nothing to do with it and even offered R5-million to assist with paying ransom, half of the total demanded.

On his relationship with former Police Minister Bheki Cele, Matlala described him as an extortionist for demanding R1-million after assisting him to get his guns back from the police after they were seized during a raid at his house on December 6, 2024.

He confirmed giving Cele R300 000 and later R200 000, which he said were cash payments delivered in a Woolworths shopping bag. He also pampered Cele with penthouse stays and VIP escort to a wedding.

However, he testified that when he received another call from Cele demanding more money, he decided he did not want to be part of the deal and believes this led to his arrest.

he described Cele as an extortionist.

He also described Mogotsi as a “con artist”. Mogotsi had demanded money for a group of people attending the January 8 celebrations and Matlala confirmed giving him money, paying for accommodation and flights for the said people.

He denied ever being involved in the disbandment of the PKTT and cast doubt on WhatsApp messages presented to the committee that suggested he had close links to Mogotsi.

General Cele in the hotseat

Cele had also faced tough questions when he appeared before the committee. The former police minister insisted that the R360-million Medicare24 contract, awarded to Matlala’s company for the SAPS College clinic, had been cancelled after irregularities were identified.

He further claimed that Matlala had spoken to him about political funding linked to senior officials, including Cele’s successor, the suspended minister Senzo Mchunu.

Cele rejected suggestions that he had a personal relationship with Matlala, saying that any encounters were coincidental and claimed he never received money from him.

The suggestions included questions about why he had stayed at Matlala’s luxury penthouse, something he dismissed as being blown out of proportion. However, Cele’s explanation for calling Matlala multiple times shortly before Matlala’s arrest only raised more eyebrows. When pressed for details, he refused to elaborate.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content