Ad hoc committee to subpoena Brown Mogotsi after he made ‘ridiculous demands’

Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system on Wednesday was up in arms at what Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane described as “ridiculous demands” by notorious police fixer Brown Mogotsi.

This after the committee members learnt that Mogotsi was ducking his scheduled appearance before the committee, citing security concerns.

The committee was informed by one of its administration staff members that Mogotsi had refused an offer for security by parliament’s security services.

Insisted on his private security

Instead, the staffer said, Mogotsi had demanded that he only be protected by his private security detail. He wants parliament to pay for his private security for seven days for him to go to Cape Town and appear before the committee.

“I contacted parliament security services to look into the issues that he was raising around his security. And the offer he was given was that he can come to Cape Town. And as soon as he lands, there would be escorts,” said the staffer.

“Mister Mogotsi refused that offer, saying he does not want to be protected by people he does not know. He prefers to have his own people protecting him. And he was requesting that parliament must fund that for the period of seven days.

“Yesterday I requested him to provide his ID number so that I could arrange flights and accommodation for him. He said he would not do that until the security detail he wants is in place.”

Lekganyane said the committee will meet to discuss what is to be done with Mogotsi to make him appear.

Demands deemed ‘ridiculous’

“So as it stands, honourable members … Mister Mogotsi is not going to be here tomorrow given the ridiculous demands that he is making to parliament that he has his own private security, which he is using regularly. And parliament cannot provide him with any security. He wants his security to be paid for for seven days by parliament. We now know he may not come tomorrow. And then we will have time to discuss this matter and see what to do going forward.”

Umkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP)’s MP Sibonelo Nomvalo shot down the proposal. He said there is nothing to discuss, and instead moved a motion that parliament should not waste time with characters like Mogotsi and their games.

As provided for in the rules of the committee, when a witness is being difficult and unreasonable, said Nomvalo, a subpoena is the only option to force Mogotsi to appear before the committee finishes its business in a fortnight’s time.

“We developed an instrument which we will use for our protection. This is a sign of refusal by Mogotsi. The legal team must subpoena him to come here, there is nothing to discuss. It does not need a meeting to put Mogotsi as an item. Mogotsi must be subpoenaed today, not tomorrow.”

All committee members concurred that Mogotsi must be forced to appear. And they went further that the same must be done to controversial forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan. The latter has skipped the country and is refusing to appear before the committee.

