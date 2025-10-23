Ad hoc committee wants Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to publicly apologise to Bheki Cele

The parliamentary Ad Hoc committee has called for the return of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to officially apologise to former Police Minister Bheki Cele and the public.

Mkhwanazi had accused Cele of sending attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala an account number that is in a third party’s name. This account allegedly received money from Matlala, who had allegedly sent proof of payment to Cele for acknowledgement.

Cele clears the air

In a statement to the committee, Cele denied the claims.

“I had not seen the text message that was referred to by Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi. And I confirm that I do not send any text messages. And I did not send any bank account details, whether belonging to me or the third party, to Mr Matlala.

“I can also confirm that I have never received payment from Mr Matlala, whether directly or through a third party.”

However, evidence leader Norman Arendse SC said Mkhwanazi had called to apologise on the matter. He confirmed that the team that was working on the analysis got the bank account number wrong.

“The allegation is withdrawn. With due apologies from Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi for any inconvenience or hurt caused,” said Arendse.

MPs want Mkhwanazi to account, apologise

The MPs jumped on the matter. They said Mkhwanazi should not only apologise through phone calls and messages but also formally to parliament, the public, and Cele.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader and MP Julius Malema said Mkhwanazi made the allegation before the Ad Hoc committee and should communicate in writing if he has anything to say.

“I don’t think it is even for the minister to say anything. If there is such a development, we are also surprised. People can’t come say things here, and when they retract them, we hear them like any other person.

“It must come to us. Then from there it can be communicated publicly, even to the person who was mentioned,” said Malema.

Committee agrees on public apology

ANC MP Khusela Diko Sangoni supported the statement. She said a public allegation should be withdrawn on the same public platform it was shared.

This was also supported by the committee’s chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane. As well as ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli, and DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach.

“I don’t think Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi can send a little note to apologise. He must come here and tell us why he withdrew it, how he made such a mistake, and why he thought it was okay to irresponsibly show the whole world that thing. He’s done a lot of reputational damage that can’t be undone by a little note,” said Breytenbach.

