Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane memoir wins two SA Book Awards

Senior counsel Muzi Sikhakhane’s memoir, Odyssey of Liberation, has won the nonfiction and overall prize at the SA Book Awards.

Sikhakhane announced the double victory in a statement thanking his family, friends, staff, and South Africans who had read and discussed the book.

“I am delighted and truly humbled that Odyssey of Liberation has won not just the Non Fiction Prize Award from SA Book Awards but also the Overall Prize from this prestigious institution,” Sikhakhane said.

Published by Xarra Books, Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate follows Sikhakhane’s journey from political activism during apartheid to his career as one of South Africa’s leading advocates.

The memoir deals with his upbringing, activism, and entry into the legal profession while examining race, inequality, and the country’s transition to democracy.

READ: Emotive, yet engaging memoir of a renegade lawyer

Sikhakhane dedicated the award to his late parents and his family. He also credited the people who assisted him while he was writing the book.

“It’s a prize that belongs not just to me but also to my friends and staff that supported me in writing this book,” he said.

Readers embrace Sikhakhane’s story

Sikhakhane said the reception given to the memoir by South African readers carried particular significance because it was his first published book.

“Most importantly, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the South African public for welcoming my story and engaging with it and its emotion,” he said.

“It was my first book, and obviously it was no perfect literary work, and yet they embraced it. I am deeply humbled.”

Sikhakhane, who took silk in 2015, has appeared in several high-profile political and constitutional matters.

He represented former president Jacob Zuma during proceedings before the state capture commission and in litigation connected to Zuma’s corruption prosecution.

He was also part of the legal team that represented the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in its dispute with the African National Congress (ANC) over the use of the MK name and symbols before the 2024 national elections.

Sikhakhane is the founding chairperson of the Pan African Bar Association of South Africa, which was established to advance transformation and broaden participation in the legal profession.

Award seen as more than personal victory

He said the two awards should not be viewed merely as personal recognition.

“Receiving a prize of this magnitude is neither a moment of self-indulgence nor personal victory,” Sikhakhane said.

“It is a moment of humility towards African people, across all classes, that engaged with Odyssey of Liberation, which was my conversation about the liberation of my people, the people that I so deeply care about.”

READ: ‘The white world doesn’t want us’: Muzi Sikhakhane argues in court

Sikhakhane also acknowledged readers who disagreed with parts of his account or criticised the book.

“I am grateful to everyone that engaged with my book, including those who offered criticism,” he said.

“It is welcomed and constituted a catalogue of experiences that I value.”

He thanked Xarra Books for publishing the memoir and believing in his story.

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