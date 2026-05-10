Affidavits accuse VC of driving Mabuyane’s deregistration

The political and academic fallout surrounding Oscar Mabuyane’s controversial deregistration from the University of Fort Hare (UFH) has resurfaced after fresh affidavits accused suspended vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu of playing a direct role in the decision.

The Eastern Cape premier was deregistered in 2021 for allegedly having enrolled for a master’s degree in public administration without meeting the necessary requirements, a decision he is now reviewing in court.

The two affidavits now form part of Mabuyane’s case in which he alleges he was deregistered because of ulterior motives within UFH management.

The two ex-UFH students, Sibusiso Zonke, a former SRC campus premier for KuGompo, and Fezile Mtyide, who was SRC academic affairs officer, have alleged that Buhlungu was central to what they describe as a personal vendetta against Mabuyane.

According to Zonke and Mtyide, who state in their affidavit to have attended the senate meeting that decided to deregister Mabuyane, the whole process was allegedly procedurally flawed, and Buhlungu aggressively pushed for Mabuyane’s deregistration.

Chief among irregularities they raise is that the matter was never ventilated before the faculty board before reaching the senate level. Their attempts to raise objections, they allege, were blocked by Buhlungu, who chaired the meeting and was adamant that Mabuyane should be deregistered.

“Academic reports are procedurally processed first at the level of the faculty board meeting, then get final approval at the level of the senate meeting,” writes Zonke in his affidavit, which we have seen.

“In April/May 2021, I formed part of a meeting that discussed a matter of a student that was later deregistered by the University of Fort Hare. Strangely and against procedure, the now suspended vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu led a report of a student that he said must be deregistered. That student was Oscar Mabuyane.

“It was funny that the matter was not led by the faculty where the student was registered. My understanding was that a student cannot register himself/herself.”

Mtyide concurs with Zonke’s version of events and expressed shock at Buhlungu’s conduct in the meeting.

He continues that he helplessly raised his hand, trying to object and direct the meeting to follow the right procedure. But his attempts allegedly fell on deaf ears, with Mtyide claiming Buhlungu pushed the meeting through and adjourned it without allowing dissenting views.

“Let me state categorically that the decision to deregister Mr Oscar Mabuyane was not a decision of the senate but that of the suspended vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu,” wrote Mtyide in his affidavit.

“The senate members were not given any opportunity to discuss the matter. Prof Buhlungu dictated that the student must be deregistered. This was unprocedural because there was never a report or minutes tabled from the faculty board meeting.”

Mtyide questioned why the SIU became involved in the matter while, according to him, institutions such as the Council for Higher Education had not dealt with it. Mtyide further alleged that Buhlungu and the SIU had “ganged up” on the matter.

“I have decided to come forward now because I read that vice-chancellor Prof Buhlungu has been suspended for flouting HR and recruitment processes of the university.”

Mtyide described UFH as a “hostile environment” and referred to reported deaths linked to conflict around the institution. “It has been difficult to come out and tell the truth.”

Mabuyane’s review application against UFH is due for an oral hearing next month at the Bhisho High Court.

In the application, Mabuyane is seeking his deregistration and investigation into his admission to be set aside and declared unlawful, saying it was marred by irregularities. Mabuyane has argued in his court papers that he had been accepted for the postgraduate degree through recognition of prior learning.

According to him, targeting him for deregistration when others were admitted using the same policy smacked of political agenda and personal vendetta.

UFH did not respond to questions sent to spokesperson JP Roodt, while Buhlungu referred questions to him to the university.