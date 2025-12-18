AfriForum lashes raid that nabbed Kenyans at US refugee centre in Johannesburg

A law enforcement operation at a US centre processing applications of so-called refugees in Johannesburg has triggered a dispute between AfriForum and the government, with wider implications for relations between South Africa and the US.

Law enforcement authorities apprehended seven Kenyan nationals when they found them actively working on tourist visas, which do not permit employment.

The arrests, effected as South Africa observed the Reconciliation Day on Tuesday, followed a joint operation between the Department of Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies, based on intelligence reports pointing to illegal employment by foreign nationals.

However, AfriForum insists that US officials were also intimidated during the raid.

US officials allegedly detained

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel claims the operation amounted to a raid on a US refugee facility processing applications for Afrikaner refugees, while the Department of Home Affairs insists it was a lawful action focused solely on enforcing immigration laws.

Kriel confirmed with US officials that South African authorities targeted a facility associated with US refugee processing.

He claimed that the operation resulted in the detention of US staff and the mistreatment of applicants.

“I have just confirmed with US officials that the South African authorities did indeed raid a US refugee facility in Johannesburg, detaining US staff who have been processing Afrikaner refugees.

“The applicants who were present on the premises were subjected to harassment and intimidation, despite not having transgressed any law,” said Kriel.

AfriForum condemned the conduct of the authorities, arguing that it reflected a broader disregard for the rights of Afrikaners.

He added that the raid was not unexpected given what he described as the government’s failure to address inflammatory rhetoric.

“AfriForum condemns this behaviour by the South African authorities. This behaviour shows a disregard for the human rights of the applicants present.

“Such conduct is not unexpected from a government that still refuses to condemn human rights abuses by those calling for the killing of Afrikaners through the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant.”

Deportation orders issued

Home Affairs ministerial spokesperson Carli van Wyk disputed these claims, saying the operation was a “routine, lawful operation in Johannesburg targeted at suspected violations of South African immigration law”.

Van Wyk said intelligence reports indicated that Kenyan nationals had entered South Africa on tourist visas and had illegally been employed to process applications for the claimed refugees in the US, despite previous visa applications for this work having been declined.

Authorities found seven Kenyan nationals working illegally, arrested them, issued deportation orders, and banned them from re-entering South Africa for five years, he confirmed.

Home Affairs rejected claims that US officials or refugees were targeted, stating that no US officials were arrested, the operation was not conducted at a diplomatic site, and no members of the public or prospective “refugees” were harassed.

AfriForum continues to assert allegations of white genocide, which has caused a rift between South Africa and the US.

This situation led to white South Africans seeking refuge in the US, while US President Donald Trump boycotted the G20 held in South Africa in November, effectively blocking South Africa from attending the summit in the US in 2026.

