Afrika Mayibuye denies Sandile Manana’s held youth leadership role

Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader Floyd Shivambu has refuted claims that Sandile Manana held a deputy president position in the party’s youth structure.

This comes after a letter where Manana announced that he is resigning from his role responsibilities as deputy president of the Afrika Mayibuye Youth League to return to uMkhonto weSizwe party.

No chance of being appointed deputy

Shivambu, the former secretary general of MK Party, emphasised that Manana was never in the youth leadership and was never going to be appointed as the deputy president of the youth structure.

“We publicly announce our leaders and we never announced him anywhere because he was never appointed. Mayibuye is intact and will continue to grow everyday! It’s total freedom and emancipitation now,” said Shivambu.

Manana’s letter indicated that he intends to return to his previous political home.

“I have taken this decision after a thorough assessment. And I have decided to go back to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party as the only vehicle to totally liberate and unite all black people.

“I wish to contribute to the revolution for a truly free South Africa. And to advance the agenda to truly emancipate black people from the shackles of poverty,” said Manana in the letter.

Keamogetswe Masike, Mayibuye national youth president, also rejected claims made in the resignation letter by Manana.

“We wish to place it on record that Mr Manana is not, and has never been, formally appointed to such a position within the youth movement.

Claim stems from confusion

“His claims appear to have arisen from confusion between our legitimate organisational structures and the broader consultation process that we continue to engage in with various stakeholders,” said Masike.

He highlighted that Manana’s letter did not reflect the collective leadership of the organisation and that the Mayibuye Youth Movement distances itself from the contents and implications of the letter.

He said their structure is intact even after Manana returned to the MK Party.

“We therefore urge all stakeholders, partners, and members of the public to disregard the said resignation letter and to rely only on official communication issued through the recognised leadership of the Afrika Mayibuye Youth Movement,” said Masike.

