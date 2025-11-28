Afrika Mayibuye leadership cracks deepen as second deputy president quits

Floyd Shivambu’s fledgling political party, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, has been dealt another blow following the resignation of its remaining deputy president, Robert Nwedo, who says he is stepping down to focus on civic activism.

This week, Nwedo submitted a brief letter to the party’s leadership confirming his exit and signalling a return to his organisation, the Maanda Ashu Workers Union of South Africa (Mawusa).

“I, Robert Nwedo, hereby render my resignation as Afrika Mayibuye Movement deputy president. I would like to appreciate and thank the learning and experience gained through my involvement in building Mayibuye,” the letter states.

Reluctantly confirmed resignation

“My focus is building an organisation that is loyal to the workers and poor citizens in general under the Mawusa banner. I wish Mayibuye the best and wish the movement can be steered in the right direction for true total liberation and emancipation of the people.”

When first contacted about the letter’s authenticity, Nwedo declined to confirm his resignation. He said Mawusa would address all matters at a press conference to be held in Johannesburg on December 1.

“I am aware of the reports currently circulating. But I am not in a position to confirm or comment on any matters at this stage. Mawusa will soon make a public announcement where all official announcements including leadership developments and any related reasons, will be addressed in full,” he told Sunday World.

However, after being informed that the party had publicly dismissed the resignation as insignificant without naming him, Nwedo changed his tune.

“I have resigned,” he told the publication.

Party downplays exit

Attempts to get comment from Mayibuye spokesperson Hlumelo Biko and other officials were unsuccessful. Calls and messages were not returned.

Later on Thursday, in a tacit acknowledgment of Nwedo’s exit, the party posted on its X account. It downplayed the impact of the departure.

“Afrika Mayibuye Movement is far too big. It is too grounded, and too driven by principle to be shaken by minor resignations. Our mission remains unchanged: to advocate, defend and champion the true interests of the working class. The struggle continues.”

Nwedo’s departure deepens the leadership crisis that surfaced weeks ago. The first deputy president Nolubabalo Mcinga was abruptly removed. And this left him as the only deputy in the movement’s dual-deputy structure.

Reacting to Nwedo’s resignation, Mcinga said it validated the concerns she had raised after her removal.

Ex-leader feels vindicated

“My stance remains consistent: President Floyd Shivambu must lead with wisdom. Because the people destroying the movement are positioned right next to him. They are …silencing those who built the organisation and misleading the youth who look up to us as freedom fighters,” she said.

“Everything I have ever said about Afrika Mayibuye was the truth. I carried the labour pains of this organisation. I helped build it from the ground with President Floyd and Cde Robert Nwedo, the 2nd deputy president. This was when many had no confidence in its vision or future. I did not join the movement — I built it.”

