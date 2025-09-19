Afrika Mayibuye Movement challenges IEC on electoral integrity

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement (AMM), led by its President Floyd Shivambu, has issued a scathing critique of South Africa’s electoral system following a high-stakes meeting with the Electoral Commission (IEC) on Friday.

The movement, which plans to contest all 4,468 wards in the upcoming local government elections, accused the IEC of failing to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

At the heart of the controversy is the voters’ roll, which the AMM claims may be racially skewed.

SA demographics not reflected

“We legitimately suspect that the current roll does not accurately reflect the demographics of South Africa,” the party said.

The movement is demanding the immediate release of the roll’s breakdown. It is alleging that white voters, who make up just 7.7% of the population, may be overrepresented.

“Such disparities undermine the foundational principle of one person, one vote, and erode confidence in our democracy,” the AMM stated through spokesperson Sydney Baloyi.

The IEC, while outlining access routes to the voters’ roll, failed to provide the requested demographic data. This omission, according to the AMM, is unacceptable in a country still grappling with the scars of apartheid.

“It’s not just about numbers; it’s about justice,” Baloyi argued. He linked the issue to historical disenfranchisement and ongoing inequalities.

Voter suppression

The AMM also raised alarms about voter suppression. It cited a sharp decline in voter turnout over the past three decades. In 1994, 86.87% of registered voters participated in the country’s first democratic elections. By 2024, that figure had plummeted to 58.64%.

“This regression is not merely a numerical anomaly. It signals deeper systemic failures,” the movement warned.

Structural barriers, including inadequate voter education, logistical challenges, and a lack of trust in the system, are to blame, according to the AMM.

“We are resolute in dismantling these obstacles to restore the people’s voice,” the movement declared. It called for targeted interventions to boost registration among underrepresented groups.

The issue of political party funding also featured prominently in the meeting. The IEC presented the regulatory framework under the Political Party Funding Act. It emphasised the need for transparency and accountability.

The AMM pledged full compliance. It vowed to disclose all donations and uphold the highest standards of integrity.

Champion of transformative governance

As the local government elections approach, the AMM is positioning itself as a champion of transformative governance and electoral justice.

“This is about reclaiming Africa’s dignity and delivering for the people,” Baloyi said.

The movement has vowed to continue engaging with the IEC to ensure a fair and inclusive electoral process.

