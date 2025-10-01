Afrika Mayibuye Youth League deputy returns to MK Party

Afrika Mayibuye Movement Youth League deputy president Sandile Manana has made a sharp U-turn, returning to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party).

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement was founded as a consultation process and is now running as a political party under the leadership of Floyd Shivambu, former MK Party secretary-general.

Manana resigned from his Mayibuye duties on Thursday. He indicated in the letter that he intends to return to his previous political home.

“I have taken this decision after a thorough assessment. And I have decided to go back to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party as the only vehicle to totally liberate and unite all black people.

“I wish to contribute to the revolution for a truly free South Africa. And to advance the agenda to truly emancipate black people from the shackles of poverty,” said Manana in the letter.

Welcomed back home

MK Youth League secretary-general, Nkateko Mkhabela, said Manana is welcomed back with open arms.

Mkhabela said Manana has shown an unwavering belief in the party vision, mission and values. He added that Manana was ready for the liberation and unity of the people.

“The youth league recognises the experience and dedication that comrade Manana brings to the movement. His return comes at a critical time when young people across South Africa are in search of authentic leadership and a credible political home that prioritises their aspirations, their struggles, and their future,” said Mkhabela.

Strengthen the Youth League mission

He also affirmed that Manana’s return will strengthen the MKYL mission. It will rejuvenate the energy in grabbing the attention of more young people. For them to continue the fight for social justice, economic freedom, and genuine transformation.

“We welcome him with revolutionary discipline and commitment. And we are confident that his contribution will help us build a stronger, more united youth movement within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party,” said Mkhabela.

Former MKYL leader Bonginkosi Khanyile said it was an honour to have Manana back in the party. He urged all to also return, saying the MK Party was their true home.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content