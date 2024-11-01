Al Jama-Ah withdraws from Joburg government

Al Jama-Ah has withdrawn from the Johannesburg multiparty government (MPG), the Gauteng party chairperson has confirmed.

Thapelo Amad said the redefined MGP was a harsh administration that has systematically undermined the rights and livelihoods of black professionals as well as marginalised communities across the country.

The former Johannesburg mayor expressed gratitude towards the other political parties in the MPG for their perseverance, courage, and dedication to purpose during challenging times.

MGP’s “apartheid-style” governance

However, he criticised the previous MGP administration for its “apartheid-style” governance claiming it subjugated black professionals and deprived impoverished communities of essential services.

“An administration that sought to systematically sabotage the City’s finances in a well orchestrated collapse. But more importantly, an administration that violated the constitutional rights of both councillors and residents alike with impunity by utilising listening devices acquired from the State of Israel. An act which is terrorism, at a minimum and tantamount to treason.

He said the MPG had demonstrated a pivotal role in the recent past. And he asserts that the party was proud of its participation in the struggle.

Compromised and without a political programme

He said the party decided to remove itself from the MGP because it was compromised and lacked a clear political programme.

He said the divorce was also motivated by the refusal of the MGP chairperson to meet with Al Jama-Ah leader to resolve the impasse.

“Our independence as a political party is of paramount importance. And we can never spectate as there is an attempt to co-opt the party into toeing a line of unknown masters. This has led to the MPG subjecting itself to the approval of “big brother”.

“We are aware that MPG deployed conflicted negotiators with narrow partisan bottom lines. And we are currently subjected to an anomaly in which the MPG, in recent times, fielded a secretariat who has neither a political party nor is a councillor in the municipality. Yet it represents nine political parties, a decision taken without Al Jama-Ah’s participation,” said Amad.

He said it was disheartening that Al Jama-Ah was now subdued into a compromised and mute shell of its former self.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content