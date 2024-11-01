Al Jama-Ah withdraws from MGP in Joburg

Al Jama-Ah has withdrawn from the minority governing parties (MGP) in the City of Johannesburg.

This was confirmed by Thapelo Amad, Al Jama-Ah’s Gauteng provincial chairperson. He said the redefined MGP was a harsh administration that has systematically undermined the rights and livelihoods of black professionals. It has marginalised communities across the country, he said.

The former mayor expressed gratitude towards the other political parties represented in the MGP. This for for their perseverance, courage, and dedication to purpose during challenging times.

MGP’s “apartheid-style” governance

However, he criticized the previous MGP administration for its “apartheid-style” governance. This he claimed aimed to subjugate black professionals and deprive impoverished communities of essential services.

“An administration that sought to systematically sabotage the City’s finances in a well orchestrated collapse. But more importantly, an administration that violated the constitutional rights of both councillors and residents alike with impunity. By way of utilising listening devices acquired from the State of Israel. An act which is terrorism at minimum and tantamount to treason.

“A matter that Al Jama-ah is actively pursuing following a gagging order handed down by the Gauteng High Court which was set aside by the Bloemfontein Supreme Court of Appeals awaiting a date with a Full Bench,” said Amad.

He said the MGP had demonstrated a pivotal role in the recent past. And he asserts that the party was proud of its participation in the struggle.

A compromised structure

He said the party decided to remove itself from all activities involving the MGP. Amad added that it was a compromised structure. It also lacked a clear political programme just for the sake of being counted.

He said this was also motivated by the refusal of the MGP chairperson to meet with Al Jama-Ah leader. This in his attempt for a dispute resolution in cases there were matters of impasse on the part of Councillors.

“Our independence as a political party is of paramount importance. And we can never spectate as there is an attempt to co-opt the party into towing a line of unknown masters. This has led to the MGP’s decisions and undertaking to be subject to “big brother” quality assurance and approval processes.

“We are aware of the MGP deployed conflicted negotiators with narrow partisan bottom lines. And we are currently subjected to an anomaly. This where the MGP has, in recent times, fielded a secretariat who has neither a political party nor is a councillor in the municipality. Yet it represents nine political parties, a decision taken without Al Jama-Ah’s participation,” said Amad.

He said it was disheartening that Al Jama-Ah was now subdued into a compromised and mute shell of its former self.

