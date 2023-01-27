Al-Jama-Ah’s Thapelo Amad is new mayor of Johannesburg

Al-Jama-Ah councillor Thapelo Amad is the new mayor of the city of Johannesburg.

Amad replaced Mpho Phalatse who was ousted through a motion of no confidence during a special council sitting on Thursday.

Phalatse lost her mayorship when 140 council members voted in favour of her removal after the minority parties including the African Transformation Movement, African Independent Congress, and Al Jama-Ah tabled a motion of no confidence in her leadership.

During Friday’s sitting, the councillors nominated Amad, ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni and Phalatse, who was refusing to let go of the mayoral chain without a fight.

Phalatse’s luck ran out again on Friday when 138 members voted in favour of Amad. She only received 81 votes while 46 council members wanted Ngobeni to become the new mayor.

The 41-year-old Amad was born and raised in Soweto. He studied theology before becoming an Imam (Muslim priest) and is currently serving as chairperson of the city’s section 79 oversight portfolio committee on governance.

Amad has also served in various positions in the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality including as MMC (member of the mayoral committee) for development planning.

Speaking to the media after the election, Ngobeni said he would support Amad to ensure that he has the city’s interest at heart.

“We have a new mayor and we wish him well. We will be here holding him accountable and making sure that he brings stability and deliver services in the city. We will be on his side,” Ngobeni said.

Also read: Unstable City of Johannesburg readies to elect new mayor

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author