Alliance strain deepens as ANC bars SACP from NGC participation

The strain between the African National Congress (ANC) and its long-standing ally, the South African Communist Party (SACP), is becoming increasingly visible as SACP members were asked to withdraw from participating during the ANC’s 5th National General Council (NGC) in Boksburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the development during his closing remarks on the final day of the four-day gathering, shortly after delegates adopted the council’s declaration without opposition.

Ramaphosa confirms recusal

“As we continue to engage, particularly on our strategies and tactics for running the elections, they should recuse themselves. And may I add that a number of them themselves feel that they will be conflicted. They are recusing themselves until we solve this matter,” said Ramaphosa.

This received an applause from the delegates, showing support for the exclusion of those that are with the SACP at the upcoming local elections.

His words underscored the deepening tensions between the two organisations. The SACP has remained firm in its intention to contest the 2026 local government elections independently, driven by long-standing frustration over the ANC’s approach to the Government of National Unity (GNU), among other issues.

This decision, taken during the SACP’s special congress in December 2024, marked a significant shift. Delegates resolved that the party would not be campaigning for the ANC. This is a move that openly challenges the ANC and the historical framework of the Tripartite Alliance.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula announced during the media briefing on Thursday that ANC members are required to campaign for the ANC, contradicting the move by the SACP.

Mbalula warns of divisions, confusion

Sunday World previously reported that Mbalula warned that the SACP’s decision risks sowing division and confusion within both organisations. This is especially given decades of shared or dual membership across the alliance.

“In light of this emerging situation, the ANC will take steps to ensure that it safeguards its internal unity and organisational discipline among its members. Secondly, the ANC has a responsibility to safeguard the unity and cohesion of the alliance and the core social forces of the NDR [National Democratic Revolution]. Any adventurism and recklessness must be avoided at all costs.

“This NGC will have to shape the ANC’s strategic approach to the 2026 local government elections. All ANC members will be expected to march in unison once the NGC has given strategic direction on the matter,” said Mbalula.

