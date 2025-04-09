ANC, ActionSA meet over budget deadlock, avoid GNU topic

The ANC and ActionSA have held a formal meeting in a bid to resolve the current national budget deadlock.

The meeting, led by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ActionSA president Herman Mashaba, was held on Wednesday.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri described the meeting as frank and cordial, with both parties recognising the urgent need to address the budget issue.

“It reflected a shared recognition of the urgency required to resolve the current budget impasse in a manner that safeguards service delivery, upholds the principles of sound fiscal governance, and protects the most vulnerable from any unjust budget,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Parties agree to explore viable options

She said a key outcome of the meeting was a shared stance against any increase in value-added tax (VAT) before May 1.

Both parties, according to Bhengu-Motsiri, agreed to explore other viable options to address the budget shortfall without placing financial strain on ordinary South Africans.

“The parties agreed to have a follow-up meeting in the coming week as part of this commitment to finding solutions.

“The ANC continues to demonstrate its readiness to engage all parliamentary stakeholders with a clear focus on the national interest, public accountability, and advancing economic recovery,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Meeting with ANC productive

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA’s national chairperson, confirmed that the meeting with the ANC was “productive”.

“Key to the discussion was a clear mutual commitment to ensure revenue alternatives are tabled that will identify alternatives to the VAT increase,” said Beaumont.

“In this regard, both parties are unequivocally committed to this process and to shielding South Africans from any increase before 1 May.

“The meeting addressed a number of realities pertaining to the challenging fiscal environment in which the national budget is being considered.”

He also emphasised that the meeting did not discuss anything relating to plans to reconstitute the government of national unity (GNU) and that talks were strictly limited to the budget and the fiscal framework.

“As a constructive opposition party, ActionSA is committed to playing a critical role to ensure this budget crisis is ended without South Africans having to pay for the internal power plays within the GNU,” he said.

