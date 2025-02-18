ANC bigwig Mabuyakhulu bounces back as KZN coordinator

Mike Mabuyakhulu, the ANC’s political heavyweight in KwaZulu-Natal and former MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs, is back in the bigger scheme of things.

This time, as the provincial coordinator of the once-governing party. He faces the mammoth task of salvaging the party from political obscurity. This includes rebuilding party structures from the ground up.

Although not yet communicated officially by the party top brass, it is believed that Mabuyakhulu received the nod to take over the reins from provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

Radebe back in the saddle

Another ANC heavyweight, Jeff Radebe, will serve as convener in a reconfigured structure. The move seals the fate of the provincial executive committee led by Mtolo and Siboniso Duma, who served as provincial chairman.

The axe for both Duma and Mtolo has been hanging over their heads following the mediocre electoral showing during the May 2024 provincial and national elections.

In one of the party’s worst performances since it contested the election back in 1994, the ANC came crashing down. It is understood that Duma will come back in the reconfigured composition as deputy convener.

In KZN, where the party once enjoyed hegemony winning back-to-back elections, it plummeted from 54% to 17% in the last year’s elections. The newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) took a huge chunk of the votes in the province.

Little confidence in Radebe

But political analyst Sandile Swana has no confidence, particularly in Radebe. He said he has a history of being a failure.

“But Jeff Radebe, a mediocre of a leader, not that big on results even when he was the minister of transport. He was bringing a dysfunctional taxi recapitalisation programme and telling people that they will now use bicycles as a mode of transport. He’s a poor achiever and non-performer. It will not be their strength which will make them survive, but the weaknesses of the MK Party,” said Swana.

While initially the ANC National Executive Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, had contemplated on a total overhaul of the PEC, the party subsequently resolved on reconfiguration. The totally new term in the ANC’s rules of engagements caused rifts.

Mbalula allayed fears of uncertainty

Lase week ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula allayed fears that the reconfiguration would not interfere with those deployed in government. In the case of KZN, Duma, Nomagugu Simelane, and Sipho Hlomuka are all deployed to the government of provincial unity as MECs. The trio served in the top six of the provinces.

“Configuration in relation to government: we are very clear that government will not be tampered with. It will remain the way it is. That is the directive of the NEC. We are going to tamper with the ANC leadership, that’s what reconfiguration means. Within the framework of the ANC constitution,” Mbalula said.

Municipal elections

Mabuyakhulu was forced out of any party duties after facing corruption allegations. He was later acquitted. He is currently leading the Presidential Task Team deployed in eThekwini metro. It is to look into the service delivery challenges with a major focus on crippling water woes. Radebe, on the other hand, was the head of ANC’s policy.

These changes happen ahead of the 2026 municipal elections. The ANC will also use the reconfiguration to prepare the province for both regional and provincial conference.

