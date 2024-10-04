ANC bigwig Willies Mchunu serves party with divorce papers

Former Kwazulu-Natal premier and ANC and SACP icon Willies Mchunu has served the party with divorce papers in an unexpected move.

Mchunu, 76, was regarded as a unifier in the ANC and was even dubbed “Makhuzemoyizela” for his ability to use charm and leadership skills in high-stress and deadly situations.

Mchunu, the former KwaZulu-Natal SACP chairperson, said the ANC was no longer the political organisation he had joined as a young boy and served in its structures.

“After analysing the current political trajectory of the ANC, I believe I’m no longer adding value in the life of the party,” Mchunu told ANC eThekwini metro Ward 33 branch secretary.

Mchunu also launched into a tirade, declaring that he thinks the ANC has abandoned the National Democratic Revolution.

It seems that Mchunu’s opinions regarding the establishment of the government of national unity broke the camel’s back.

Mchunu’s next move is unknown

Mchunu, a well-known supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, was extremely critical of the ANC’s choice to align itself with the DA. For this, he received backlash from the ANC.

Whether Mchunu will wear the black and green party robes of the uMkhonto weWesizwe is still up in the air.

Mchunu was appointed as KwaZulu-Natal’s acting premier in 2016 while the ANC was experiencing severe internal strife.

Thanduxolo Sabelo, the secretary, and Kwazi Mshengu, the chairperson, were in charge of the provincial ANC Youth League at the time.

They had launched an intense campaign to remove premier Senzo Mchunu at any cost.

Senzo Mchunu is the current Minister for Police.

The youth league intended to make room for Sihle Zikalala, who is currently the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was not immediately available for comment.

