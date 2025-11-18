ANC branches demand accountability from Luthuli House over membership disputes

Frustrated by months of silence from the ANC secretary-general’s office, members from the Sedibeng region have issued a formal demand for answers regarding unresolved membership disputes.

Represented by Radingoana Attorneys, the members allege manipulation of membership data and breaches of organisational processes, which they say threaten the fairness and constitutional compliance of the party’s upcoming regional conference.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng provincial task team coordinator Hope Papo, the members expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of response to numerous letters previously submitted to Mbalula’s office

“Despite multiple escalations directed to the office of the secretary-general, no response has been forthcoming,” the letter states.

“The members argue that the unresolved issues compromise the integrity of the branch biennial general meeting (BBGM) processes and, by extension, the legitimacy of the regional conference scheduled for November 21-23, 2025.

“The disputes centre around allegations of membership manipulation, instability in the membership system, and procedural irregularities that have reportedly affected members’ ability to participate freely and fairly in organisational processes.”

According to the letter, these issues have been formally escalated by members across the Emfuleni, Lesedi, and Midvaal sub-regions, with specific concerns raised in Emfuleni wards 16, 18, 19, 36, 41, and 42; Lesedi wards 3 and 11; and Midvaal wards 4, 6, and 11.

“No investigations were undertaken in these matters; hence, no findings have been provided,” the letter reads.

Manipulation of membership data

The members accuse Mbalula’s office of remaining silent on issues involving manipulation of membership data and violations of members’ rights to participate in accordance with ANC guidelines and the constitution.

“Our clients express deep dissatisfaction that the secretary-general’s office has remained silent on issues involving manipulation of membership data and violations of members’ rights to participate freely and fairly,” the attorneys wrote.

The letter also highlights concerns about the membership audit report dated July 17, 2025, which disqualified several branches from holding BBGMs for the regional conference.

Among the disqualified branches were Emfuleni wards 1, 5, 8, 9, 24, and 31; Lesedi wards 9 and 10; and Midvaal wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 12, 13, 14, and 15.

Despite the disqualification, some of these branches were reportedly convened, raising questions about procedural compliance.

“By May 15, 2025, which is the cut-off date for a branch to qualify to hold a BBGM for the regional conference, these branches did not qualify,” the letter asserts.

Adding to the members’ grievances is the sudden reclassification of eight branches from “disqualified” to “qualified” status without holding BBGMs.

The reclassified branches include Emfuleni wards 8 and 11; Lesedi wards 1, 4, 6, 7, 11, and 13; and Midvaal wards 3, 4, 11, and 15.

The members contend that Mbalula’s office made this decision without transparency or communication.

“The secretary-general’s office has not communicated any criteria, reasoning, verification steps, or investigative outcomes that informed this decision.

“No transparent verification process was undertaken in the presence of branch task teams, despite longstanding issues related to membership irregularities and procedural noncompliance,” the letter states.

The members are demanding a written explanation of how and why these branches were reclassified, as well as confirmation of the organisational processes or assessments undertaken.

Moved from ‘disqualified’ to ‘qualified’

They also seek reasons demonstrating adherence to the ANC constitution, applicable guidelines, and principles of organisational fairness.

“Our clients further instruct us to request urgent clarification regarding the decision to move the following eight branches from ‘disqualified’ to ‘qualified’ status without a BBGM,” the attorneys wrote.

With the regional conference fast approaching, the members are calling for a clear timeline within which the secretary-general’s office will address all outstanding membership disputes.

“Noting that the RTT [regional task team] has resolved to convene the regional conference on 21–23 November 2025, our clients require a clear timeline within which the secretary-general’s office will address all outstanding membership disputes,” the letter states.

The members have also reserved their rights to pursue further action should Mbalula’s office fail to respond adequately.

“Our clients reserve all their rights in terms of the ANC constitution, principles of administrative fairness, internal organisational justice mechanisms, and any other applicable internal or external remedies,” the letter reads.

The attorneys said that the letter was addressed “without prejudice to any further action our clients may pursue”.

