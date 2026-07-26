ANC candidate fight sparks violence claims

A police case for assault and intimidation, along with a looming protection order, has overshadowed the ANC ward councillor candidate selection process for the November 4 municipal elections in Mahikeng, North West, where party members claim fear has gripped participants ahead of a rerun ordered after a disputed nomination meeting.

🔒 To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

Buy the Sunday World e-edition Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app









